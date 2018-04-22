Eton Solar Speaker or Weather Radio

Free shipping for Prime members. Learn more
Eton NRKS200B Solar-Powered Rugged Rukus Speaker or Eton FRX5BT All-Purpose Weather Alert Radio

$29.99$49.99
New
Limit 10 per customer
  • Standard - Estimated delivery Apr 30 - May 04
  • Free Standard shipping for Prime members
How about all this weather we've been having, eh?

Weather. It's what brings us together. It starts conversations, ends conversations, and sometimes it is the entirety of conversations. So don't be left out of all the latest weather news. Get this weather radio AND this solar speaker so you can learn about the weather, and then blast your weather themed playlists on full volume. 

Features

Eton Bluetooth Solar-Powered Rugged Rukus Speaker – NRKS200B
All-Terrain, Solar-Powered, Music-Blasting, Smartphone Charging Bluetooth Sound System

  • Rugged and IPX-4 splashproof
  • Wirelessly connect to any Bluetooth enabled device
  • USB smartphone charger
  • Solar charging panel
  • Lithium battery plays music for 8 hours
  • Fully charges in less than 5 hours in direct sunlight
  • Micro-USB charges in 2.5 hours via AC power
  • Aux-in for use with non-Bluetooth devices (cable not included)
  • Blue LED indicates Bluetooth on
  • Red LED indicates unit is charging
  • Loops for strapping to backpack

Harness Nature’s Power: With an all-terrain design and all-out stereo sound, the Rugged Rukus is ready for fun! Wherever there is sun, you have got an instant party – rock out at the pool, at the campsite, or on a hike trail. Connect your Bluetooth enabled device wirelessly and you can start blasting your favorite tunes in stereo sound. Our super-efficient solar panel powers both the music and it is the only solar powered device that allow you charge your mobile device while you are using it so the fun continues all day long.

Eton Bluetooth All-Purpose Weather Alert Radio – FRX5BT
The Rugged, All-Purpose, Tri-Power, Smartphone and Tablet Charging Weather Alert Radio

  • AM/FM/NOAA weather bands
  • S.A.M.E. and NOAA weather alerts
  • Bluetooth ready
  • 2000 mAh rechargeable lithium battery
  • Digital tuner and display
  • 5v—2.1A USB output
  • High efficiency solar panel charging
  • Hand crank power
  • Rugged¹ and IPX4 splashproof²
  • Bright LED flashlight, red emergency beacon
  • Ambient light with dimmer

Harness Natures’ Power: In need of a weather alert radio that is rugged, rechargeable, reliable and uses nature’s power for the latest weather update and news? Look no further because the FRX5 BT can deliver it all and now it also has Bluetooth technology for easy streaming of your music and podcasts anytime and anywhere. The FRX5 BT is solar-powered, splashproof², smartphone and tablet charging, Bluetooth streaming and with S.A.M.E. technology. With the rechargeable lithium battery, super duper solar panel and hand crank power generator, it is an essential for everyday use at home, at work, or in the great outdoors.

Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, PO Boxes, and APO addresses is not available for this item

Warranty: 1 year Eton Corp

Specs

Eton Rugged Rukus or BT Weather Radio Product Specs:

  • Dimensions: 6.5" x 5.9" x 1.8"
  • Weight: 1.2 lbs

Eton FRX5 All Purpose Weather Alert Radio Product Specs:

  • Dimensions: 7.1" x 5.8" x 2.3"
  • Weight: 1.4 lbs

In the Box:

  • Eton NRKS200B Rugged Rukus Solar-Powered, BT-Ready, Smartphone-Charging Speaker or Eton FRX5BT All Purpose Weather Alert Radio with Bluetooth
  • USB Charging Cable
  • Owner's Manual

Sales Stats

Speed to First Woot:
4m 56.998s
First Sucker:
j35kim
Last Wooter to Woot:
CORYEP

Purchaser Experience

  • 3% first woot
  • 1% second woot
  • 16% < 10 woots
  • 19% < 25 woots
  • 61% ≥ 25 woots

Purchaser Seniority

  • 0% joined today
  • 1% one week old
  • 0% one month old
  • 6% one year old
  • 92% > one year old

Quantity Breakdown

  • 82% bought 1
  • 13% bought 2
  • 5% bought 3 or more

Percentage of Sales Per Hour

6%
3%
1%
3%
0%
5%
13%
16%
32%
22%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

Woots by State

zero wooters wootinglots of wooters wooting

