Eton Solar Speaker or Weather Radio

Eton Bluetooth Solar-Powered Rugged Rukus Speaker – NRKS200B
All-Terrain, Solar-Powered, Music-Blasting, Smartphone Charging Bluetooth Sound System
- Rugged and IPX-4 splashproof
- Wirelessly connect to any Bluetooth enabled device
- USB smartphone charger
- Solar charging panel
- Lithium battery plays music for 8 hours
- Fully charges in less than 5 hours in direct sunlight
- Micro-USB charges in 2.5 hours via AC power
- Aux-in for use with non-Bluetooth devices (cable not included)
- Blue LED indicates Bluetooth on
- Red LED indicates unit is charging
- Loops for strapping to backpack
Harness Nature’s Power: With an all-terrain design and all-out stereo sound, the Rugged Rukus is ready for fun! Wherever there is sun, you have got an instant party – rock out at the pool, at the campsite, or on a hike trail. Connect your Bluetooth enabled device wirelessly and you can start blasting your favorite tunes in stereo sound. Our super-efficient solar panel powers both the music and it is the only solar powered device that allow you charge your mobile device while you are using it so the fun continues all day long.
Eton Bluetooth All-Purpose Weather Alert Radio – FRX5BT
The Rugged, All-Purpose, Tri-Power, Smartphone and Tablet Charging Weather Alert Radio
- AM/FM/NOAA weather bands
- S.A.M.E. and NOAA weather alerts
- Bluetooth ready
- 2000 mAh rechargeable lithium battery
- Digital tuner and display
- 5v—2.1A USB output
- High efficiency solar panel charging
- Hand crank power
- Rugged¹ and IPX4 splashproof²
- Bright LED flashlight, red emergency beacon
- Ambient light with dimmer
Harness Natures’ Power: In need of a weather alert radio that is rugged, rechargeable, reliable and uses nature’s power for the latest weather update and news? Look no further because the FRX5 BT can deliver it all and now it also has Bluetooth technology for easy streaming of your music and podcasts anytime and anywhere. The FRX5 BT is solar-powered, splashproof², smartphone and tablet charging, Bluetooth streaming and with S.A.M.E. technology. With the rechargeable lithium battery, super duper solar panel and hand crank power generator, it is an essential for everyday use at home, at work, or in the great outdoors.
