Eton Solar Speaker or Weather Radio

Eton Bluetooth Solar-Powered Rugged Rukus Speaker – NRKS200B

All-Terrain, Solar-Powered, Music-Blasting, Smartphone Charging Bluetooth Sound System

Rugged and IPX-4 splashproof

Wirelessly connect to any Bluetooth enabled device

USB smartphone charger

Solar charging panel

Lithium battery plays music for 8 hours

Fully charges in less than 5 hours in direct sunlight

Micro-USB charges in 2.5 hours via AC power

Aux-in for use with non-Bluetooth devices (cable not included)

Blue LED indicates Bluetooth on

Red LED indicates unit is charging

Loops for strapping to backpack

Harness Nature’s Power: With an all-terrain design and all-out stereo sound, the Rugged Rukus is ready for fun! Wherever there is sun, you have got an instant party – rock out at the pool, at the campsite, or on a hike trail. Connect your Bluetooth enabled device wirelessly and you can start blasting your favorite tunes in stereo sound. Our super-efficient solar panel powers both the music and it is the only solar powered device that allow you charge your mobile device while you are using it so the fun continues all day long.



Eton Bluetooth All-Purpose Weather Alert Radio – FRX5BT

The Rugged, All-Purpose, Tri-Power, Smartphone and Tablet Charging Weather Alert Radio

AM/FM/NOAA weather bands

S.A.M.E. and NOAA weather alerts

Bluetooth ready

2000 mAh rechargeable lithium battery

Digital tuner and display

5v—2.1A USB output

High efficiency solar panel charging

Hand crank power

Rugged¹ and IPX4 splashproof²

Bright LED flashlight, red emergency beacon

Ambient light with dimmer

Harness Natures’ Power: In need of a weather alert radio that is rugged, rechargeable, reliable and uses nature’s power for the latest weather update and news? Look no further because the FRX5 BT can deliver it all and now it also has Bluetooth technology for easy streaming of your music and podcasts anytime and anywhere. The FRX5 BT is solar-powered, splashproof², smartphone and tablet charging, Bluetooth streaming and with S.A.M.E. technology. With the rechargeable lithium battery, super duper solar panel and hand crank power generator, it is an essential for everyday use at home, at work, or in the great outdoors.

